Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held

Noida: All three accused have been arrested and an FIR is also registered against them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Noida news: In a shocking incident, three people thrashed a police Sub-Inspector when he asked them to remove their vehicle from the wrong parking. The incident took place in Sector 39, Noida on Sunday night. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media wherein the three accused can be seen beating the police officer.

All three accused have been arrested and an FIR has been registered at Police Station Sector-39 Noida under relevant sections. Necessary legal action is being taken against them. The accused have been identified as Anshu Sharma, Himanshu Sharma and Sumit Sharma.

The incident occurred when Sub-Inspector Pradeep, who is posted in Sector 49, asked the driver of a vehicle to make way for the stranded vehicles as the road was blocked due to the traffic jam caused by his wrongly parked vehicle.

In the video, the police officer and one of the accused initially got engaged in a fight. Subsequently, the other two men joined and attacked the police officer when he reportedly asked them to keep their vehicle on the side.

 

