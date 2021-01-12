Viral ALERT: Dog blesses devotees and shakes hands outside temple - Watch

A video of a dog blessing devotees and shaking their hands at Siddhivinayak temple in Maharashtra has gone viral.

There is no denying the fact that dogs are one of the most affectionate animals on the planet. A video of a dog blessing devotees and shaking their hands at Siddhivinayak temple in Maharashtra has gone viral is proving that the dogs are indeed a beautiful animal. The video of the dog shared by a user named Arun Limadia on Facebook has gone viral.

In the viral video, the dog can be seen on a platform outside the entrance of Siddhivinayak temple and when the devotees exited from the temple, some of them showed affection to the dog by extending their hands towards the canine. In response, the dog greeted them by shaking their hands and giving a high (paw)-five. Now, will it be wrong to say that this is the cutest thing one can ever see?

Limadia also shared one more video and in the video, a man can be seen coming out of the temple. The man then bows down his head in front of the dog and the latter responded by blessing the canine with its paw. The man then planted a kiss on the forehead of the dog.

Both the videos have gone viral on Facebook as they managed to get more than 1.3 million and 110k views each. Hundreds of netizens took to Facebook to express their views in the comments section in praise of the animal.