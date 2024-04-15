Vellore Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

On April 19, the first phase of the election will take place, where Vellore, one of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, will cast its vote.

The Lok Sabha elections for the year 2024 have been scheduled by the Election Commission. This election will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of the elections will be announced on June 4. On April 19, the first phase of the election will take place, where Vellore, one of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, will cast its vote. It is worth noting that the voter turnout for the Vellore constituency in the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019 was 1028100. It is also important to mention that counting of votes for the Vellore constituency will also take place on June 4.

Vellore Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

The announcement of the election schedule has led to the submission of nominations by major political parties and independent candidates. While some parties are gradually disclosing their candidates, others have already shared their lists of candidates. In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the Vellore Constituency, Pasupathi is set to represent the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, while AC Shanmugham from Bharatiya Janata Party and Kathir Anand from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Vellore Lok Sabha Election past results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, D M Kathir Anand, the DMK candidate, emerged victorious from Vellore constituency with a total of 485340 votes. The rival candidate A C shanmugam from the ADMK secured 477199 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, B. Senguttuvan had won from the Vellore constituency securing 383719. At that time, he had defeated A C Shanmugam, who was the BJP candidate.