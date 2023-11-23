Uzbekistan will further develop strategic cooperation with India

At the conference, representatives of academic and research centers in India paid special attention to the role of the Uzbekistan-2030 Strategy at the current stage of the country’s development.

A presentation ceremony of the Strategy “Uzbekistan – 2030” took place at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Delhi.

The event was attended by diplomats, representatives of academic and analytical circles, and media workers from Uzbekistan and India.

In September, Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan signed the Decree “On the Uzbekistan - 2030 Strategy”. The document is designed for the next seven years and includes 5 priority areas containing 100 goals. They define all the important tasks of the socio-political and socio-economic development of the country.

At the conference, representatives of academic and research centers in India paid special attention to the role of the Uzbekistan-2030 Strategy at the current stage of the country’s development.

In particular, Mr. Skand Ranjan Tayal, the former Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan, noted that Uzbekistan has been going through a consistent stage of development in recent years, and in the course of these changes, solutions to pressing problems are being found to ensure the interests of ordinary people.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Pandey, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and a leading expert on Central Asia, acknowledged that the Uzbekistan-2030 Strategy is a program adopted after achieving the lofty goals set in the Action Strategy and the Development Strategy. These important documents serve as the basis for great successes in all spheres of life in New Uzbekistan.

Professor Shahid Taslim, head of the Department of Foreign Languages at Jamia Millia Islamia Central University, founder of the first Uzbek language courses in India, noted that the process of change taking place in Uzbekistan in recent years is increasing the interest of Indian youth in learning the Uzbek language. For example, about 300 young students are studying Uzbek at Jamia Millia Islamia.