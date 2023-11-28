Headlines

Same-sex marriage: SC to consider review petitions on Oct 17 verdict today

Uttarkashi tunnel: Rescuers resort to old method of rat-hole mining as modern machine fail

DNA TV Show: Five plans to rescue 41 trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel

Annapoorani trailer: Nayanthara fights traditions, values to become India’s best chef, fans say 'goosenbumps gauranteed'

Parambrata Chattopadhyay shares adorable pics from private wedding ceremony with Piya Chakraborty: ‘Let us go then…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parambrata Chattopadhyay shares adorable pics from private wedding ceremony with Piya Chakraborty: ‘Let us go then…’

Delhi rains: Sixteen flights diverted due to bad weather in capital

Harsha Bhogle shows objection on people comparing Rinku Singh with MS Dhoni

Weight loss: 5 morning habits to lose belly fat quickly

8 Ayurvedic kadhas to fight cough, cold 

9 richest Bigg Boss contestants of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Annapoorani trailer: Nayanthara fights traditions, values to become India’s best chef, fans say 'goosenbumps gauranteed'

Parambrata Chattopadhyay shares adorable pics from private wedding ceremony with Piya Chakraborty: ‘Let us go then…’

Yash Chopra once locked Rani Mukerji’s parents in a room, refused to let them out until…

HomeIndia

India

Uttarkashi tunnel: Rescuers resort to old method of rat-hole mining as modern machine fail

Rat-hole mining, popular in Meghalaya, involves drilling small holes in the earth for coal extraction.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 05:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rescuers have fallen back on the rat-hole mining technique to evacuate 41 labourers trapped in a tunnel in this Uttarakhand district for 15 days, following the failure of a heavy machine to drill through the rubble to create an escape passage for them.

Rat-hole mining is often associated with Meghalaya, where holes are drilled for mining small amounts of coal.

At the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, at least 12 experts have been called by Trenchless Engineering Services Private Limited and Navayuga Engineers Private limited for applying the rat-hole mining technique horizontally in the collapsed part of the main structure.

They have come from Delhi, Jhansi and other parts of the country.

"They will have to drill at least 10 to 12 metres with their own hands. They will mostly use two tools -- hand-held drilling machines to remove the rubble and gas cutters for cutting the iron hurdles," an official said.

According to Neeraj Khairwal, Additional Secretary, Uttarakhand government and the state nodal officer for the rescue operation, a skilled team of workers called to apply the rat-hole mining technique will remove the rubble with their hand.

"As they remove the muck, the tunnel pipe (800-mm) will be pushed gradually by the machine through the rubble," Khairwal said.

"We will do the drilling and collect the muck with our hand. We have been doing this for years," one of the workers, Mohan Rai, told PTI.

He said they will be in proper gear, wearing oxygen masks and glasses to cover their eyes.

"We can remove five-six metres of rubble using this method in 24 hours," Rai said.

Rakesh Rajput, another expert, said three of them will go inside the tunnel, one will do the drilling, another will collect the muck and the third one will push the muck through the trolley.

Another expert in the rat-hole mining technique said they can remove 10 metres of muck or rubble in 20 hours.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's youngest billionaire with Rs 33,000 crore net worth, whose grandfather was vegetable seller

Delhi: Light rain lashes several parts of national capital, video surfaces

'Keep Pushing': Chef Vikas Khanna flaunts his six-pack abs in new pic from gym, pens inspiring note

Meet man who studied at IIM, headed govt bank, now set to work with Rs 11,62,000 crore company

Sunny Deol brutually trolled for laughing at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet: ‘Maiyat hai yaa party?'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE