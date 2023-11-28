Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All 41 trapped workers rescued after 17 days, see visuals

After a struggle of 17 days, the 41 trapped workers from the Uttarkashi tunnel have been successfully rescued.

After a struggle of 17 days, the 41 trapped workers from the Uttarkashi tunnel have been successfully rescued. The rescue mission was successful by using the rat-hole mining technique.

The rat-hole miners began digging on Monday evening to build a 60-meter-long tunnel from the debris of the collapsed Silkaya tunnel in Uttarakhand. The heartfelt images from the rescue site have started going viral on social media.

The horrific incident occurred on November 13, the day of Diwali when a landslide trapped the 41 workers inside the tunnel.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: DG Information Banshidhar Tiwari says, " All the workers have been rescued, they are safe and doctors did their check-up..." pic.twitter.com/y1f6gjrNOT — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami oversees as workers who were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel are being taken to Hospital in ambulances pic.twitter.com/NDVR29KiqJ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | Ambulances leave from the Silkyara tunnel site as all the trapped workers have been successfully rescued pic.twitter.com/e8MmxhXKsU — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

Arrangements were made to supply oxygen, electricity and eatables to the trapped labourers through air-compressed pipes as multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, BRO, project executing agency NHIDCL and ITBP, began rescue efforts.

Rescue workers break through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm. NDRF and SDRF men enter the steel chute to reach the trapped workers and start bringing them out on wheeled stretchers one by one. Finally, after a lot of effort, all the trapped workers have now been rescued and reunited with their families.

