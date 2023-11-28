Headlines

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All 41 trapped workers rescued after 17 days, see visuals

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All 41 trapped workers rescued after 17 days, see visuals

After a struggle of 17 days, the 41 trapped workers from the Uttarkashi tunnel have been successfully rescued.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

After a struggle of 17 days, the 41 trapped workers from the Uttarkashi tunnel have been successfully rescued. The rescue mission was successful by using the rat-hole mining technique. 

The rat-hole miners began digging on Monday evening to build a 60-meter-long tunnel from the debris of the collapsed Silkaya tunnel in Uttarakhand. The heartfelt images from the rescue site have started going viral on social media. 

The horrific incident occurred on November 13, the day of Diwali when a landslide trapped the 41 workers inside the tunnel.  

Arrangements were made to supply oxygen, electricity and eatables to the trapped labourers through air-compressed pipes as multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, BRO, project executing agency NHIDCL and ITBP, began rescue efforts.

Rescue workers break through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm. NDRF and SDRF men enter the steel chute to reach the trapped workers and start bringing them out on wheeled stretchers one by one. Finally, after a lot of effort, all the trapped workers have now been rescued and reunited with their families. 

Read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: All 41 trapped workers successfully rescued

 

