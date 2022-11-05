After Madhya Pradesh, now this state will also offer medical education in Hindi (file photo)

Uttarakhand Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has said that medical courses will be taught in English as well as Hindi in the state from the next academic session. The hill state will be the second state in the country to do so after Madhya Pradesh.

The minister added that the State Medical Education Department has constituted a four-member expert committee under the chairmanship of Dr CMS Rawat, Principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri district, to implement the decision.

The committee will prepare a draft of a new syllabus for the colleges of Uttarakhand after studying the Hindi syllabus of MBBS implemented in Madhya Pradesh government colleges, the minister said.

After getting the draft and completing all other formalities, the MBBS course in Hindi will be started in government medical colleges from the next session, the minister said. He said this decision has been taken in view of the special importance being given by the Centre to Hindi.

READ | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress releases first list of 43 candidates, check all names

On October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

(With inputs from PTI)