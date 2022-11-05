Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress releases first list of 43 candidates, check all names

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress releases first list of 43 candidates (file photo)

Congress has released its first list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, a day after the Election Commission announced polls schedule for the state. The list has some prominent names including Bharat V Solanki from Gandhidham, Ameeben Yagnik from Ghatlodia and Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar.

The party fielded Ramesh Bhai Dangar from Anjar, Sanjaybhai Govabjhai Rabari from Deesa and Himanshu V Patel from Gandhinagar South. Check the full list of 43 candidates below.

AICC PRESS RELEASE



ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022



GUJARAT



The CEC has approved the following candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/ngo1W2lY23 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) November 4, 2022

The Congress faces a stiff challenge in Gujarat as the BJP has been in power in the state for 27 years. The Congress is also facing a challenge from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

READ | Who was Sudhir Suri, Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Amritsar? Bharti Singh's photo reportedly found in attacker's car

The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh elections will also be declared on the same day.