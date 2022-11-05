Search icon
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress releases first list of 43 candidates, check all names

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Counting will take place on December 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

Congress has released its first list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, a day after the Election Commission announced polls schedule for the state. The list has some prominent names including Bharat V Solanki from Gandhidham, Ameeben Yagnik from Ghatlodia and Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar.

The party fielded Ramesh Bhai Dangar from Anjar, Sanjaybhai Govabjhai Rabari from Deesa and Himanshu V Patel from Gandhinagar South. Check the full list of 43 candidates below.

The Congress faces a stiff challenge in Gujarat as the BJP has been in power in the state for 27 years. The Congress is also facing a challenge from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh elections will also be declared on the same day.

