Uttarakhand lockdown update: COVID-19 curfew extended till August 10 with some relaxations - know details

The curfew imposed in Uttarakhand, to check the spread of COVID-19, will remain in effect in the state till August 10

The curfew imposed in Uttarakhand, to check the spread of COVID-19, will remain in effect in the state till August 10, the government announced. "COVID-19 curfew to remain in force from 6 am of August 3 till 6 am on August 10," the government said, ANI quoted.

The order added that the COVID-19 vaccination will continue in the state during the coronavirus curfew.

Uttarakhand in the past 37 hours recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths from the pandemic. The caseload from COVID in the state stands at 342,198.

A maximum of 50 persons have been allowed to participate in funeral processions, the Uttarakhand government stated.

The curfew extension order comes as Uttarakhand from Monday (August 2) reopened schools for students of Class 10 and 12. The state is reopening school in a phased manner as from August 16 for students of Class 6 to 8.

The government has issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), as the Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey said in a tweet, "All schools have been asked to strictly follow COVID 19 protocols and classes will function in two shifts where number of students is higher."

On Monday, 71 people recovered from the COVID-19 disease as the tally of recovered cases stands at 328,224. The death toll from COVID-19 in Uttarakhand stands at 7,363.

The positivity rate stands at 0.16 percent while the recovery rate is at 95.93 percent on Monday.