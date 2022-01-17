Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: These are the top issues for voters as per opinion polls

As many as five states will head to polls in the coming months with Uttarakhand Assembly Elections voting to begin from February 14. Ahead of the state assembly elections, Zee News conducted opinion polls in the 5 states on more than 10 lakh responses. The results of the voter sentiment in the ‘Janta ka Mood’ opinion polls kicked off with Uttarakhand.

In a closely contested election, the opinion polls suggest the Congress and the BJP to remain neck and neck with 40 and 38 percent vote share, respectively. The survey also asked respondents about the top issues on which they will be voting in the upcoming election.

As per the opinion poll on the issue to vote for, most respondents at 23% said unemployment while 21% said electricity, water or roads. 14% said land laws and 13% said food security. Healthcare is the main issue for 10% while 19% said others.

In total, BJP is expected to win between 31-35 seats while the Congress could win between 33-37.

In terms of who the people of Uttarakhand want as their CM, Congress senior leader and former CM Harish Rawat emerged as the most favoured in the opinion polls. In terms of the expected seats, the BJP is likely to get around 23 seats in Garhwal while the Congress will get around 16. Newcomer AAP may get one seat. On the other hand, the Congress is expected to dominate Kumaon winning 19 seats compared to BJP’s 10.