Uttarakhand Assembly Elections opinion poll: Congress emerges favourite on 35 seats; BJP on 33

The biggest opinion poll by Zee News ‘Janta ka Mood’, based on nearly 10 lakh samples from people of 5 states, reveals a close contest.



While we prepare for the upcoming elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, India’s biggest Opinion Poll – ‘Janta ka Mood’ conducted by Zee News revealed voter’s most desired party.



The country’s biggest opinion poll unveiled results from 10 lakh responses from people of the five states.



While Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14, Punjab will vote on January 20 in a single-phase election. Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3. UP will vote in 7 phases on these dates: February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27; March 3 and 7.



Uttarakhand polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



Which caste voted for whom in ‘Janta ka Mood’ Uttarakhand Opinion Poll?



About 43 per cent brahmins voted for the Congress party, while 57 per cent voted for BJP. 60 per cent Thakur’s favoured BJP over Congress and 67% OBC supported BJP. Notably, 84 per cent of Muslims and 62 per cent of SC’s voted for Congress.



What was the overall vote share in Uttarakhand Opinion Poll?



Congress garnered 35 seats as opposed to BJP’s 33 seats in the Uttarakhand Opinion Poll. Meanwhile, AAP gained one seat.



Out of the six Kumaon region that had 29 seats, BJP won 9-11 seats with 37.8 per cent vote share. Congress won the most seats with 41.6 per cent share. The AAP stood at 10.45 per cent share remained as the third most favoured part, while other parties remained at 10.2 per cent share.



Who was Garhwal's choice for the post of CM?



Zee News ‘Janta Ka Mood’ unveiled that Congress’ Harish Rawat will receive 43 per cent votes. BJP’s CM face Pushkar Singh Dhami got 23% votes in the opinion poll. About 17 per cent of the voters showed interest in BJP’s Anil Baluni. AAP’s Karnal Kothiyal was the fourth most favoured one as only eight per cent voters voted for him.