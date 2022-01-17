Uttarakhand Assembly Elections opinion poll: BJP to win but Congress gains ground

Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, Zee News conducted the ‘Janta ka Mood’ opinion poll to find out what button will voters in the state will press in the upcoming polls. The poll was conducted by Designedbox, since December 10 to January 15 with a voter sample size of 40,000 across 70 seats. The opinion poll was divided into two regions of Garhwal.

While the BJP won the 2017 elections in the state with a vote share of 46.41%, a dip is being reflected in the voter sentiment this time at 42.6%. For Congress, an increase in vote share appears to be on the card from 31.62% to 38.4%. AAP is set to emerge as the real dark horse of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections with 13.8% vote share on debut. For others, the vote share could go down from 21.97% to 5.2%.

For conducting the opinion polls, Zee News divided Uttarakhand into two regions – Garhwal and Kumaon. Based on the poll results, BJP got 22-24 seats in Garhwal. Congress followed with about 15-17 seats, while AAP won about 0-1 seats in the opinion poll.