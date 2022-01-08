Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Voting for 70 Assembly seats to be held in single-phase on February 14

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the dates for Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur today (January 8). The poll body declared the schedule for the polls during a press conference.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sushil Chandra announced that elections will be held for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand.

EC said that voting for Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa assembly elections will be in single-phase on February 14.

Counting of votes for all five state assembly elections on March 10, 2022.

The EC chief said, "As COVID cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, & health secretaries of States. After taking these views & ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place."

Interestingly, this time around, candidates contesting polls will also be given an option for online nomination and at least one polling booth in each assembly constituency will be exclusively managed by women personnel to encourage women voters.

Notably, the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, while those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the growing cases of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand government, on Friday, also imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. This includes the prohibition of all political rallies and protests in the state until January 16.