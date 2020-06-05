Uttar Pradesh: At least 9 killed in container truck-SUV collision in Pratapgarh

The incident took place in Wajidpur village of Pratapgarh district.

A container truck collided with an SUV in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday leading to the death of at least nine people including two minors.

The accident was so devastating that gas cutters had to be used to bring out the bodies.

The deceased-four men, three women, and two children were travelling from Rajasthan to Bihar.

The SUV driver was seriously injured and is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was saddened by the incident and directed officials for required treatment of the injured.