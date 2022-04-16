‘Use loudspeaker to talk about inflation, fuel prices’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out at uncle Raj Thackeray

Amid the current loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray has hit out at his uncle Raj Thackeray over his remarks on the loudspeaker rules.

The loudspeaker row in Maharashtra has now turned into a political battle between the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), as both the parties maintain an opposite stance on the issue. Now, Aaditya Thackeray has also made a jibe at his uncle Raj Thackeray.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday lashed out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray who recently issued an ultimatum to the Shiv Sena government to tighten the loudspeaker norms in mosques till May 3.

Rebutting to Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray said, “It is fine. Instead of removing loudspeakers, one should use the same to speak about rising inflation. One should speak about petrol, diesel, CNG prices. And let us talk about what happened in the last two to three years without going back 60 years ago.”

The political temperatures in Maharashtra have been high since the beginning of April due to the remarks made by MNS chief Raj Thackeray regarding the usage of loudspeakers in mosques, urging the current government to impose a ban on them.

Thackeray has further issued an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, saying that if they don’t remove the loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside of the mosques.

The MNS chief had said, “Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3, otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do.”

Thackeray had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in Mumbai’s major Muslim areas, saying that the people living there are “Pakistani supporters.”

Appealing to the PM, Thackeray had said, “I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made.”

(With ANI inputs)

