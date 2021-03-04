USD worth Rs 55.65 lakh recovered from two passengers at Delhi's IGI Airport

CISF officials on Thursday (March 4) nabbed two foreign lady passengers with USD 76,500 worth approximately Rs 55.65 lakh at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

CISF personnel noticed suspicious image inside the hand baggage of one Mahmooda Sediqi who was travelling to Kabul by Kam Airlines. On physical checking of her bag, CISF found USD 40,000 in four bundles neatly concealed inside Soanpapdi (sweet) packets. During Mahmooda’s frisking, a pouch concealed in her private parts was detected by CISF lady personnel. The pouch contained USD 6,500.

Meanwhile, on analysing the CCTV on suspicion, another foreign lady passenger, Afghan national Estorai Qayomi, bound for Kabul by the same flight was zeroed-in. She was intercepted near the boarding gate area and USD 30,000 were detected from her hand bag.

On enquiry, both the foreign lady passengers could not produce any valid document to carry such amount of foreign currency. For further action, both the foreign passengers along with the recovered 76,500 USDs were handed over to Customs Officials.