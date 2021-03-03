Vistara commences non-stop flights from Mumbai to Male, Maldives under air bubble pact

Flight carrier Vistara on Wednesday (March 3) commenced its non-stop flights between Mumbai, India and Male, Republic of Maldives.

According to the airline, the inaugural flight was operated by Vistara's Airbus A320neo aircraft.

"We are excited to extend our international network to the gorgeous Maldives. Malé is now a Vistara city! #FlyHigher #FlyTheNewFeeling #MaléOnVistara," Vistara tweeted from their Twitter handle on Wednesday (March 3).

We are excited to extend our international network to the gorgeous Maldives. Malé is now a Vistara city!#FlyHigher #FlyTheNewFeeling #MaléOnVistara pic.twitter.com/fVybsNYikg — Vistara (@airvistara) March 3, 2021

Vistara will accept all eligible passengers meeting visa or entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.

The airline will fly three times a week on the route under India's transport bubble agreement with the Republic of Maldives. Vistara has become the only airline to offer the choice of Premium Economy class of travel on the route, in addition to Business class and Economy class.

Currently, the Vistara has a fleet of 44 aircraft, including 34 Airbus A320, two Airbus A321neo, six Boeing B737-800NG, and two Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline had earlier inaugurated its non-stop flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, under the travel bubble agreement between India and Germany from 18 February 2020 in January.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai in a statement said, "Since the commencement of the air bubble arrangement with Maldives on August 13, 2020, CSMIA has seen a rise in passenger traffic catering to over 56,000 passengers across an approximate total of 410 flights to and from CSMIA till date."

"During this period, the airport had catered to the region through Indigo and GoAir, wherein IndiGo catered to the highest passenger traffic, over 32,000 passengers from the airport. The increase in frequency to the destination through the addition of the new Vistara flight with effect from March 3, 2021, comes as a boon to travellers from and around Mumbai."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23, 2020. However, under the air bubble arrangements formed with more than 24 countries, special international flights have been operating since July last year.

(With inputs from IANS)