India

UPSC IAS Mains Result 2023 to release soon; Know where, how to check

The UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 can be out anytime, check below for the latest updates.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission is all set to release the UPSC CSE Mains results 2023 shortly on its official website. More than 14,000 students who passed the preliminary exam are eagerly waiting for it. Along with the results, the Detailed Application Form - 2 dates will also be released in the result notice. The candidates who qualify for the Mains will have to fill out the UPSC DAF-2 and upload it with the relevant documents. 

Where, how to check IAS Mains results

Step 1: Go to the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'What's New' section, click the 'UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023' link.

Step 3: On the screen, a new page will display.

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click the submit button.

The UPSC interview phase will take place after the announcement of the UPSC CSE Mains result 2023. The merit list for UPSC CSE Mains 2023 will show the names and roll numbers of candidates who have successfully qualified.

The UPSC CSE Main examination was held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023 in two sessions: the first session from 9 am to 12 noon and the subsequent session from 2 pm to 5 pm.





 

