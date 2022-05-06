Watch: BJP MLA Salona Kushwaha saves lives of two accident victims

Salona Kushwaha called the ambulance and informed the local police about the accident.

Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday led by example as she saved the lives of two people who had met with an accident and were lying on a deserted road.

Salona Kushwaha, the BJP MLA from Shahjahanpur's Tilhar city, was going to attend a wedding when she spotted two injured men lying on the road at Khudaganj Marg. Without caring for her personal safety on a deserted road, the MLA stopped her car and shifted the injured men on the side of the road with help from her security guard and driver.

Kushwaha then called the ambulance and informed the local police about the accident.

She left the spot only after ensuring that the injured had reached the hospital.

This was not the first time that the MLA helped those in distress. Recently she was lauded for rescuing a family stuck inside a burning building.