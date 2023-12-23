UP news: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow ahead of Christmas, New Year; check details

The management or organizers of these hotels, malls, bars, restaurants, or other public spaces are responsible for controlling the volume of loudspeakers to avoid causing any inconvenience to the general public.



Section 144 will be in effect for 10 days, starting from December 24, 2023, to January 2, 2024, in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow. This action is being taken by the Lucknow Police to maintain peace and order during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Gatherings in public places such as malls, bars, restaurants, hotels, and other venues will be restricted. The district administration has also issued guidelines regarding the capacity of these venues, stating that individuals will not be allowed entry beyond the designated limit.

The management or organizers of these hotels, malls, bars, restaurants, or other public spaces are responsible for controlling the volume of loudspeakers to avoid causing any inconvenience to the general public. Any violation of these regulations will be dealt with legally and considered a breach of Section 144 of CrPC.

Additionally, bar operators or managers with permanent or temporary licenses must comply with all conditions and operate within the specified time frame.