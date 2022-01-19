UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll: From Purvanchal to Awadh, check region-wise vote share HERE

The battle for Uttar Pradesh has begun in the state, with the UP assembly elections 2022 approaching in just a few short weeks. Ahead of the state assembly polls, it is being speculated that BJP will take the crown once again with a significant majority.

Zee News has conducted an opinion poll for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 to determine the polling behavior of the voters. In the UP election 2022 opinion poll, BJP is expected to form the government in the state with a clear majority, with Samajwadi Party securing a significant chunk of votes.

While conducting the opinion polls, Uttar Pradesh was split into six major regions to determine who would win the most seats in the elections. The six regions are Purvanchal, Awadh, Western UP, Central UP, Bundelkhand, and Ruhelkhand.

UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll: Region-wise vote predictions

Purvanchal

BJP and Samajwadi Party are expected to have close competition in the Purvanchal region, with the BJP alliance expected to secure 53 to 59 seats while the SP alliance expected to secure 39 to 45 seats. BSP and Congress are expected to win 2 to 5 seats and 1 to 2 seats, respectively.

Awadh

The BJP alliance is expected to win with a clear majority in Awadh, likely to secure as many are 76 to 82 seats, while SP is expected to secure 34 to 38 seats. Congress might win around 1 to 3 seats in the Awadh region while BSP may not win a single seat.

Western Uttar Pradesh

The Western UP region also shows a neck-to-neck competition between the major two parties in the state, SP and BJP, with both likely to get around 33 to 37 seats each. BSP is expected to win 2 to 4 seats while Congress may not win any seats in this region.

Central Uttar Pradesh

The BJP alliance is expected to emerge victorious in this region, likely to win as many as 47 to 49 seats while SP is expected to win 16 to 20 seats. BSP may not win any seats in Central UP, while Congress is expected to win 1 to 2 seats.

Bundelkhand

BJP is expected to win the majority of the seats in the Bundelkhand region, according to the opinion poll. It is likely that BJP wins 17 to 19 seats while SP might just win one seat. BSP and Congress both are not likely to win any seats in this region.

Ruhelkhand

BJP is expected to bag around 19 to 21 seats in the Ruhelkhand region, while the Samajwadi Party alliance is likely to win 3 to 7 seats in this region in the upcoming UP assembly polls 2022. BSP and Congress may not win any seats.