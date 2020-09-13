Unlock 4: Gyms, Yoga Institutes allowed to reopen in Delhi except in containment zones; here are important guidelines

Gyms and Yoga Institutes across the national capital Delhi have been allowed on Sunday (September 13) to reopen their doors to the public with immediate effect, as part of the arrangements to reopen the economy in the fourth phase of unlocking of Unlock 4.

The Delhi government clarified that the opening of the Gyms and yoga institutes are subject to strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) earlier issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In addition to this, the Delhi government also announced that the weekly market per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations/NDMC/Cantonment Board will be allowed from September 14 to 30, except in containment zones.

The earlier guidelines issued by the Centre for gyms and Yoga centres detail protocols and preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid the utmost safety since yoga and physical activity is important for health and well-being.

The guidelines aim to minimize all possible physical contacts between staff, members, and visitors and maintain social distancing and other preventive and safety measures in the context of COVID-19.

COVID-19 safety guidelines for Gyms, Yoga Centres: