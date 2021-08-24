BREAKING: Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested over 'slap Uddhav' remark

Union Minister Narayan Rane has been arrested for a 'slap' remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Minister Rane was arrested from Chiplun in the Ratnagiri district. After the arrest, police officials have now left Chiplun. Minister Rane was arrested after Ratnagiri Court rejected the anticipatory bail application and the Bombay High Court refused to hear the anticipatory bail application immediately.

After his remarks about CM Thackeray, cases were registered against Union Minister Rane in Nashik, Pune, and Raigad.

Earlier in the day, BJP and Shiv Sena workers were also involved in a scuffle outside Union Minister Narayan Rane's house after the latter allegedly threatened to 'slap' Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.