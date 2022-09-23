Search icon
UGC wants information from Central universities about CUET-based admissions process

UGC has requested information about the merit list, the status of the admission website, the start and end dates for student admission applications.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

For admission to CUET-based UG programmes, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all 45 Central institutions in the nation for an approximate timetable and other information. The information has been sought so that the pupils would be informed.

According to UGC Chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar, the Commission has requested information from 45 Central institutions nationwide regarding admission to UG programmes based on the CUET-2022. Varsities have been questioned on the plans they have undertaken for admission based on CUET score cards under this.

The UGC has requested information about the merit list, the status of the admission website, the start and end dates for student admission applications, and the deadline for applications. A "Common Seat Allocation System" (CSAS) has been implemented by Delhi University (DU) through an online site for undergraduate admissions, according to information we have received from the university.

Beginning on September 12, CSAS registration for the first phase is now open. From September 26 to October 10, the second phase will be in effect. On September 26, DU is expected to release its initial merit list, and on October 10, it is scheduled to release its final merit list.

The university claims that the "UG Bulletin of Information 2022" and the "CSAS 2022" contain information on the requirements for all programmes as well as the university's admissions policy. Both documents are available for viewing on the university's website. It is important to note that the participating universities will create the merit lists for various subjects based on the CUET-UG score card.

The CUET-UG results have already been released, and the participating colleges and universities are currently creating merit lists. According to clarification provided by the UGC, admissions to undergraduate programmes will be based on normal percentage, not percentile.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

