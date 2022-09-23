Nitish Kumar betrayed BJP to become PM: Amit Shah at Bihar rally

Amit Shah (File)

Nitish Kumar wanted to become the Prime Minister of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Bihar's Purnea today, listing the reasons for the JDU chief's decision to dump the BJP and join hands with RJD. This was for the first time that Shah was in the state since Kumar jumped ship.

Shah also said that by joining Lalu Yadav's party in an alliance, he betrayed the BJP.

He also said that Kumar didn't have any ideology as he gave up socialism in the favour of caste-based politics.

"Nitish Kumar, you did the same thing in 2014. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Bihar will rout this Mahagathbandhan. BJP will form a government with the full majority after the 2025 assembly polls," Shah claimed at his party's rally in Purnea.

"We believe in politics of service and development, instead of selfishness and power. Wanting to become prime minister, Nitish Kumar backstabbed, and is now sitting in the lap of RJD and Congress," he added.

He said the Bihar chief minister has only one ideology -- "my chair should remain intact".

Since Kumar dumped the BJP, the party has been attacking the leader with allegations that he had national ambitions. Sushil Kumar Modi recently said Kumar wanted to become the vice-president of the country but was snubbed.

Kumar has been building consensus for a pan-India, anti-BJP alliance.

However, he has denied having any national ambitions and said the opposition's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after consultations.

With inputs from PTI