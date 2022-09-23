Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Nitish Kumar betrayed BJP to become PM: Amit Shah at Bihar rally

Shah also said that by joining Lalu Yadav's party in an alliance, he betrayed the BJP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

Nitish Kumar betrayed BJP to become PM: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
Amit Shah (File)

Nitish Kumar wanted to become the Prime Minister of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Bihar's Purnea today, listing the reasons for the JDU chief's decision to dump the BJP and join hands with RJD. This was for the first time that Shah was in the state since Kumar jumped ship.

Shah also said that by joining Lalu Yadav's party in an alliance, he betrayed the BJP. 

He also said that Kumar didn't have any ideology as he gave up socialism in the favour of caste-based politics. 

"Nitish Kumar, you did the same thing in 2014. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Bihar will rout this Mahagathbandhan. BJP will form a government with the full majority after the 2025 assembly polls," Shah claimed at his party's rally in Purnea. 

"We believe in politics of service and development, instead of selfishness and power. Wanting to become prime minister, Nitish Kumar backstabbed, and is now sitting in the lap of RJD and Congress," he added.

He said the Bihar chief minister has only one ideology -- "my chair should remain intact".

Since Kumar dumped the BJP, the party has been attacking the leader with allegations that he had national ambitions. Sushil Kumar Modi recently said Kumar wanted to become the vice-president of the country but was snubbed. 

Kumar has been building consensus for a pan-India, anti-BJP alliance. 

However, he has denied having any national ambitions and said the opposition's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after consultations. 

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 461 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.