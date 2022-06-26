‘Don’t use Balasaheb’s name’: Uddhav Thackeray warns rebel MLAs amid Maharashtra political crisis

File photo

The political crisis in Maharashtra is deepening with each passing day, just as the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have decided to give themselves a new name, ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’. After they announced their group’s name, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray issued them an important warning.

While speaking to party workers, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the new name of the Eknath Shinde-led revel Shiv Sena MLAs and said that “no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name”. This comes as the Maharashtra political crisis enters its fifth day.

Uddhav Thackeray, while interacting with Shiv Sena workers, said, “Some people are asking me to say something but I’ve already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won’t interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name.”

Days after Eknath Shinde and his team of rebel MLAs left Maharashtra, disrupting the political structure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Uddhav Thackeray launched a series of attacks on the group. Thackeray accused the MLAs of betrayal and challenged them to try and wean away common party workers.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has issued a disqualification notice to 16 total MLAs in the rebel group, which is currently residing in Guwahati. Those who have been issued the notice have to submit their written replies by June 27, as per news reports.

Eknath Shinde, days earlier, had also posted a photo in a show of strength which showed that he had the support of over 40 MLAs from the Shiv Sena, which is enough to topple the power dynamics in the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had said that he was ready to tender his resignation from the post of Chief Minister if the rebel MLAs decided to come back and ask him to step down face-to-face. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had also offered earlier that if the rebel MLAs come back, the Shiv Sena will be ready to back out of the MVA alliance.

