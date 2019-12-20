Tremors in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, other parts of north India as earthquake of 6.3 rocks Afghanistan

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some parts of north India on Friday evening.

The earthquake was felt at 5:12 pm. People immediately took to Twitter to share their experiences.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) tweeted that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3, the depth was 190 Kms and the epicentre was Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

EMSC reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.9 on the Richter scale, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

It later updated the intensity of the earthquake to 6.1.

More details awaited.