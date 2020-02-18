Top News of the Day | Feb 18, 2020: Sharjeel Imam named in Jamia stir chargesheet, Pak to stay in FATF grey list & more

In top news of the day on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the Delhi Police filed its charge sheet in the December 15 violence that broke out in and around the Jamia Milia Islamia University and the New Friends Colony area. JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested last month on sedition charges for his speech in Shaheen Bagh, was named as the instigator of violence.

Pakistan to remain in the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), news agency ANI reported quoting sources. According to reports, Turkey and Malaysia supported Pakistan and hence the Islamic Republic narrowly escaped being blacklisted by the intergovernmental organisation.

A day after British MP Debbie Abrahams was deported back from New Delhi airport, the government has justified it saying that she did not hold a valid visa and hence, was requested to return. The High Commission of India in London, the United Kingdom on Tuesday said that it has confirmed from Indian immigration authorities that Abrahams did not hold a valid visa, adding that there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria has, in his book titled 'Let Me Say It Now' revealed startling insider information about several cases during his career, which raises key questions about the systemic issues. Among the incidents brought to light were the sensational Sheena Bora murder case and the 2008 Mumbai attacks (aka the "26/11" terrorist attack), both cases in which Maria was involved with the investigation.

In top sports news of the day, talks about resuming India-Pakistan cricketing ties have been doing the rounds for a long time. Now voicing his opinion on the same is former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, who is vouching for the resumption of India-Pakistan cricketing ties.

Records, achievements, milestones - be it on or off-field - Virat Kohli makes sure to achieve it all. The team India skipper has now become the first Indian to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Kohli, who is currently leading the Indian side in New Zealand took to Instagram and shared a video thanking fans for all their love.

In news from the sphere of entertainment, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter in order to write about his once-dear friend Amitabh Bachchan. In his tweet, Amar Singh penned regret over his overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan and the Bachchan family.

News of Asim Riaz being part of 'Student Of The Year 3' made headlines a day back. Karan Johar, who is the mastermind behind the SOTY franchise, responded to the reports earlier today and called the 'rumours' as 'absolutely baseless'.

