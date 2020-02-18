End of rivalry? Amar Singh tweets 'regret for overreaction' against Amitabh Bachchan

On Tuesday, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh took to Twitter in order to write about his once-dear friend Amitabh Bachchan. In his tweet, Amar Singh penned regret over his overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan and Bachchan family.

Amar Singh commenced his tweet writing that on his father's death anniversary, he received a message from long-lost friend Amitabh Bachchan. Tweeting about the same, Amar Singh wrote, "Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all."

See it here:

The former politician was diagnosed with kidney ailment a few years ago and is currently battling that. Talking about the Bachchan family, Amar Singh had gone personal and stated that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were living separately, adding there were problems between Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and that he wasn't responsible for that. Amitabh Bachchan responded to that stating 'He (Amar Singh) is a friend and has the right to say whatever he wants to say'. Amar had also questioned Amitabh Bachchan's silence on Panama case.

Amar Singh felt better when Amitabh Bachchan took 'far too long to come' when Singh was in jail. Amar said the friendship had gone by the time Big B came and he felt cold. Singh also took a dig at Bachchan and called him 'weathercock' then. His latest tweet however suggests he's ready to let bygones be bygones.