Govt justifies deporting British MP Debbie Abrahams, says she didn't have valid visa

A day after British MP Debbie Abrahams was deported back from New Delhi airport, the government has justified it saying that she did not hold a valid visa and hence, was requested to return.

Abhishek Sharma

Updated: Feb 18, 2020, 03:49 PM IST

A day after British MP Debbie Abrahams was deported back from New Delhi airport, the government has justified it saying that she did not hold a valid visa and hence, was requested to return.

The High Commission of India in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday said that it has confirmed from Indian immigration authorities that Abrahams did not hold a valid visa, adding that there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return.

Abrahams, who is a member of the opposition Labour Party in UK and chairs a parliamentary group on Kashmir, was denied entry in India after she arrived at the New Delhi airport on Monday. She claimed that she presented herself at the immigraton desk with documents including her e-visa. Officials, however, said that Abrahams was informed of her e-visa’s cancellation well in advance.

It may be noted that the MP has been critical of the Indian government over its decision to revoke Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has welcomed the move, saying that she is a Pakistan proxy known for her links with ISI.

“The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India’s sovereignty must be thwarted,” Singhvi tweeted.

The remarks came a day after his colleague and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the development. 

“If things are fine in #Kashmir, shouldn’t the Govt encourage critics to witness the situation themselves to put their fears to rest? Instead of conducting tours for pliant MEPs &polite Ambassadors alone, surely the head of a ParliamentaryGroup on the subject is worth cultivating?” Tharoor had said on Monday.

