Virat Kohli thanks fans after becoming first Indian to reach 50 million followers mark on Instagram

Records, achievements, milestones - be it on or off-field - Virat Kohli makes sure to achieve it all.

The team India skipper has now become the first Indian to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram.

As far as other Indian celebrities with the most number of followers, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is second on the list with 49.9 followers. Deepika Padukone is on the third place with 44.1 followers.

The captain, who is currently leading the Indian side in New Zealand took to Instagram and shared a video thanking fans for all their love.

He captioned the video, "50 Million strong on @instagram. Thank you guys for all the love and support."

As for the New Zealand tour, India had clean swept the Kiwis in the 5-match T20I series, however, the BlackCaps made a comeback in the ODIs by winning it 3-0.

The action now shifts to Test cricket and the Indian side, which is ranked No. 1 in this format, will look to kickstart their overseas campaign in the World Test Championship on a positive note.