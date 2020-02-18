'Absolutely baseless': Karan Johar responds to reports of Asim Riaz being part of 'Student Of The Year 3'

News of Asim Riaz being part of 'Student Of The Year 3' made headlines a day back. Karan Johar, who is the mastermind behind the SOTY franchise, responded to the reports earlier today and called the 'rumours' as 'absolutely baseless'.

The news reports stated that 'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz would be paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in 'Student Of The Year 3'. However, Karan went on to rubbish the rumours, asking the media to stop publishing 'fabrication'.

"Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!," wrote Karan Johar soon after the news spread like wildfire.

See his tweet here:

Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2020

Asim Riaz was the runner-up after Sidharth Shukla at 'Bigg Boss 13'. It was believed that Sidharth was a fixed winner of the show and Asim, Sidharth fans had a showdown on Twitter for two days after that. Asim's recognition while he was in the show, knew no limit. John Cena supported him more than once. Soon after Asim was linked to projects like Rohit Shetty-hosted Television show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' and doing Mahesh Bhatt-directorial movie with Sunny Leone.