Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Together for 25 years, Mumbai woman dies after acid attack by live-in partner

As per police, the woman had 50 per cent burn injuries at the time when she was rushed to the hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Together for 25 years, Mumbai woman dies after acid attack by live-in partner
Photo: File (Image for representation)

A 54-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries, over two weeks after being attacked with acid by her live-in partner in Mumbai's Girgaon, police said on Thursday. As per police, the woman had 50 per cent burn injuries at the time when she was rushed to the hospital.

Over a fortnight ago, in January, Mahesh Pujari (62) allegedly attacked his 54-year-old live-in partner with acid over a dispute between the duo. "Both were in a live-in relationship for the last 25 years, but in recent times, there were frequent disputes between the two. Even the woman was pressurizing Mahesh to leave her house, which forced him to reside outside their accommodation," Mumbai Police said adding that owing to this Mahesh attacked the deceased with acid.

"Mahesh was arrested last month by the LT Marg Police Station but today murder charges, section 302, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been added in the case," police said on Thursday. Further information is awaited.

READ | New airport announced in UP, Lucknow, Prayagraj Airports to get new terminals

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive smartphones in the world and their staggering prices
Cheapest luxury cars in India from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and others
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi: Meet the richest television actresses
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Lunchbox, Pagglait producer Guneet Monga marries Sunny Kapoor in traditional Sikh wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple AirTag helps passenger find lost wallet after airline fails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.