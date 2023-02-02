New airport announced in UP, Lucknow, Prayagraj Airports to get new terminals

List of UP airports: The government has received the feasibility report of the airport. (Representational)

The Central government has announced that Uttar Pradesh will get 50 new airports in the financial year 2023-2024. As of now, 9 airports are operational whereas work on the remaining 9 is underway. Lucknow, Varanasi, Bareilly, Hindon, Agra, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Kushinagar have operational airports. Out of these, Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar have international airports. Airports are under construction in Sonbhadra, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Shravasti, Moradabad, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Noida and Saharanpur.

The new airport will be built in Lakhimpur Kheri's Palia town that borders Nepal. The government has received the feasibility report of the airport. The government has conducted a survey on whether an airport is required there or not. They have also received the report.

Meanwhile, a new terminal and runway will be built in Lucknow's Amausi Airport. A terminal and runway will also be built in Prayagraj in view of the 2025 Kumbh Mela. A new terminal will be built in Agra as well.

This year, airports will be built in Sonbhadra, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Shravasti and Moradabad. These will become operational today. They will get their licenses over the next four-five months.