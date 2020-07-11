Headlines

'To stop crime and corruption in UP, we will do whatever is needed': Yogi Adityanath

UP has seen a huge influx of migrant labours since the interstate movement was allowed for the labours to reach their home amid pandemic.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 09:52 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that his government will do whatever is needed to put an end to corruption and crime in the state.

While addressing the audience at a global event on Saturday, Adityanath said, "We will do whatever is needed to end corruption and crime in the state. Our policy is zero tolerance towards crime and corruption."

While answering the question on maintaining law and order in the state Yogi said: "providing security for more than 200 million people of UP is the responsibility of my government."

UP has seen a huge influx of migrant labours since the interstate movement was allowed for the labours to reach their home amid pandemic.

"Four million migrant workers returned to UP in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making arrangements for providing jobs to these people," said Yogi Adityanath.

"We are also making arrangements so that those migrant workers who wish to return to their place of work can do so," he said.

The Chief Minister also throughout the discussion emphasised on Atmanirbhar Bharat while discussing progress on ease of business and economy.

Yogi said, "I appeal to NRIs to do their bit for building our economy and to act as brand ambassadors for India.

"Discussing ongoing pandemic, Adityanath pointed out that when pandemic started, UP did not have a single PPE kit or N95 mask makers. However, now the state has the capacity to even serve the export market."Uttar Pradesh is conducting 45,000 COVID-19 tests every day," said Adityanath.

