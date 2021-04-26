Time to wear mask at home: Govt advises people amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Urging people to stay indoors as a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic rips through the country, Niti Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul on Monday said the time has come to wear masks even at home, especially if there is an infected person around.

Addressing a joint press conference with other senior functionaries, Dr Paul said "Please don't go out unnecessarily, and even within the family wear a mask. Do not invite people into your home."

"The person who is infected must wear it but even others must do it when sitting with other family members at home. The infected person should be isolated in a separate room," he added.

His statement came days after a new assessment published in The Lancet journal said there is consistent, strong evidence to prove that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, behind the COVID-19 pandemic, is predominantly transmitted through the air.

He also suggested if the house lacks such facilities for isolation, then people may go to isolation centres, known as corona care centres.

Getting admitted to a hospital is not the only option, Paul said. "Hospital beds are used for the needy people."

Asserting the importance of vaccination drive to combat COVID-19, the senior official said, "We cannot let the pace of COVID-19 vaccination decline or slacken in the face of the emerging situation. In fact, it should be escalated and with that intent, the government of India brought a revised (vaccination) policy. We believe and are confident that will bring in more acceleration."

On being asked whether the vaccine can be taken by women during menstruation, Paul said, "The answer is yes, the vaccine can be taken during periods. There is no reason to postpone vaccination."

He further urged hospitals and doctors to improve the services of telemedicine.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who also addressed the press conference, sought greater community participation to ensure optimal utilisation of hospital facilities.

"We see now there is unnecessary panic among people which is causing more harm than good. Those who test positive even if their oxygen saturation levels are normal and have mild symptoms, they also want to get admitted.

"It is causing a lot of rush outside hospitals and suffering to genuine patients as they do not get proper treatment. Also, hoarding of drugs at homes is causing an unnecessary shortage of essential drugs in markets and also leads to misuse of drugs," he said.

On the increasing demands for Remdesivir, Dr Guleria said the benefits of this drug in treating COVID-19 patients are not well established. The drug has not shown mortality benefits, it is wrong to think of it as a magic bullet, he said.

The Health Ministry on Monday stated that 14.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered to date.