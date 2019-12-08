This is why Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday tomorrow

The incidents of brutal violence against women have raised a furore in the country

According to reports, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday this year, which is on December 9, as a protest against the rising rate of crime against women across the country.

On Thursday, the rape survivor in Unnao, some 60 km from state capital Lucknow, was set ablaze by those accused who are out on bail. She suffered 90% burns in her body, doctors had informed. She passed away at 11:40 PM on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

Another incident occurred in Telangana, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men on November 26. They later set her on fire and dumped her body in Chatanpally, Shadnagar, around 60 km from Hyderabad.

Protests are being held in several states following the rape and murder incidents, the brutality of which has severely rattled the collective conscience of the nation.

Not only this, several cases of rape, including those of minor girls, had been reported in the past week from several parts in the country, including Unnao (UP), Darbhanga (Bihar), Kanjirappally (Kerala), Koraput (Odisha), Durg (Chhattisgarh), and Bulandshahr (UP).

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, too, on Friday had said that it is the government's duty to keep the law and order functional, referring to the minimal development of proceedings in cases of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Gandhi, who is the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, also gave a clarion call to women, encouraging them to assume more positions of power.

