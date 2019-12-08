This is why Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday tomorrow

Headlines

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Wordle 800 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28

Rajasthan: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota; 22nd case this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Famous left-handed people in the world

10 anti-aging foods you must include in your daily diet

Asia Cup 2023: Batters with maximum sixes in IND vs PAK matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

HomeIndia

India

This is why Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday tomorrow

The incidents of brutal violence against women have raised a furore in the country

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2019, 05:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to reports, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday this year, which is on December 9, as a protest against the rising rate of crime against women across the country.

On Thursday, the rape survivor in Unnao, some 60 km from state capital Lucknow, was set ablaze by those accused who are out on bail. She suffered 90% burns in her body, doctors had informed. She passed away at 11:40 PM on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

Another incident occurred in Telangana, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men on November 26. They later set her on fire and dumped her body in Chatanpally, Shadnagar, around 60 km from Hyderabad.

Protests are being held in several states following the rape and murder incidents, the brutality of which has severely rattled the collective conscience of the nation.

Not only this, several cases of rape, including those of minor girls, had been reported in the past week from several parts in the country, including Unnao (UP), Darbhanga (Bihar), Kanjirappally (Kerala), Koraput (Odisha), Durg (Chhattisgarh), and Bulandshahr (UP).

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, too, on Friday had said that it is the government's duty to keep the law and order functional, referring to the minimal development of proceedings in cases of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Gandhi, who is the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, also gave a clarion call to women, encouraging them to assume more positions of power.

The incidents of brutal violence against women have raised a furore in the country with scores of citizens on social media raising questions regarding the safety of women in this country.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actor struggled for 10 years, his on-screen death was mourned by nation, he received fans' letters written in blood

Heartwarming click: 'Legend and her son' pic of R Praggnanandhaa and mom sweeps the internet

Remember this Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly teammate? He married Bollywood star’s sis, built multi-crore business

'PM Modi gave new speed, energy to India's space mission': Amit Shah

Supreme Court to hear Krishna Janmabhoomi demolition plea tomorrow

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE