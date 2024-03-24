Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, schedule, candidates, past results

The date of voting for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is 26 April (Phase 2)

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala, India has 20 parliamentary constituencies, including the Lok Sabha Constituency. Located in the Thiruvananthapuram district, it includes the majority of Kerala State's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 are all set to take place on April 26 (Phase 2). The date of counting and announcement of results is June 4 .

In the BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekhar's home state of Thiruvananthapuram, Congressman Shashi Tharoor will go head-to-head against him. For Tharoor, the stakes are high because as victory in his home constituency might have a big impact on his future political trajectory.

In the 2019 general elections, Tharoor emerged victorious with 4,16m131 votes (41.4 per cent of the total votes polled) over the BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan with 4,16,131 votes (31.4 per cent vote share) and the Communist Party of India's C. Divakaran with 2,58,556 votes (25.7).Earlier, in 2014, Tharoor trounced BJP's O. Rajagopal.

Kerala sends 20 members to the Lok Sabha. The BJP is yet to win a seat in the Lower House from the southern state.The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments--Nemom, Kovalam, Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Vattiyoorkav, and Kazhakkoottam.

Rajiv Chandrasekhar: BJP

Shashi Tharoor: INC