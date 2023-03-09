Search icon
These areas of Delhi won't receive water supply on March 10,11; check list

Delhi residents are advised to keep water in storage as per required. The water supply will be affected on March 10 and March 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Water supply will be affected on the evening of March 10 and the morning of March 11. Delhi will see a brief interruption in the delivery of water to some areas. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has planned the water cuts for Friday and Saturday in order to perform some civic works.

Work on the first 40 MGD plant's 600 mm dia. delivery line of Pump set No. 03's NRV and Sluice Valve, as well as related tasks at Wazirabad Water Works, is the major focus of the project. The aforementioned First 40 MGD Plant won't be able to operate during the outage.

(Also Read: Heatwave alert in Goa: Temperature to rise, schools to remain shut before noon)

List of affected areas mentioned by Delhi Jal Board: Majnu ka Tilla and adjoining area, Hanuman Mandir and adjoining area, Raj Ghat and adjoining area, LNJP Hospital ITO and adjoining area, Secretariat and adjoining area, NDMC and adjoining area, IP Emergency, IG stadium, Tilak Marg and adjoining area, Zoo and adjoining area, CGO Complex and adjoining area, Defence Colony and adjoining area, Moolchand and adjoining area, Greater Kailash and adjoining area Ramlila Ground and adjoining area and Delhi Gate and adjoining area.

Helpline numbers for water emergencies are mentioned below:

Central Control Room: 1916, 011-66587300

For Water Emergency:

  • I.P.P./Station: 011-23370911
  • Chandrawal: 011-23810930
  • Greater Kailash: 011-23537397, 23677129
  • Rajinder Nagar: 011-29234746, 011-29234747
  • Jal Sadan: 011-29819035
  • South Delhi: 011-29233037

 

