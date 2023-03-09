These areas of Delhi won't receive water supply on March 10,11; check list

Water supply will be affected on the evening of March 10 and the morning of March 11. Delhi will see a brief interruption in the delivery of water to some areas. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has planned the water cuts for Friday and Saturday in order to perform some civic works.

Work on the first 40 MGD plant's 600 mm dia. delivery line of Pump set No. 03's NRV and Sluice Valve, as well as related tasks at Wazirabad Water Works, is the major focus of the project. The aforementioned First 40 MGD Plant won't be able to operate during the outage.

Due to replacement 600 mm dia. delivery line of Pump set No.-03 with NRV and Sluice Valve at 1st 40 MGD plant with allied work at Wazirabad Water Works. Water supply shall be affected on 10/03/2023 in the evening & morning of 11/03/2023 in the following areas.#DjbWaterAlert pic.twitter.com/kd8qLPtiRM — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) March 9, 2023

List of affected areas mentioned by Delhi Jal Board: Majnu ka Tilla and adjoining area, Hanuman Mandir and adjoining area, Raj Ghat and adjoining area, LNJP Hospital ITO and adjoining area, Secretariat and adjoining area, NDMC and adjoining area, IP Emergency, IG stadium, Tilak Marg and adjoining area, Zoo and adjoining area, CGO Complex and adjoining area, Defence Colony and adjoining area, Moolchand and adjoining area, Greater Kailash and adjoining area Ramlila Ground and adjoining area and Delhi Gate and adjoining area.

Helpline numbers for water emergencies are mentioned below:

Central Control Room: 1916, 011-66587300



For Water Emergency: