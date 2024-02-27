The ultimate guide to beating the stock market with mutual funds

Direct investing in stocks can be risky and time-consuming for most retail investors.

Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth over the long term. However, directly investing in stocks can be risky and time-consuming for most retail investors. This is where mutual funds come in as an excellent investment vehicle.

Mutual funds provide investors with an easy and low-cost way to achieve the benefits of diversification and generate returns by investing in the stock market. This article discusses how mutual funds work, their benefits, strategies to beat the stock market returns, common mistakes to avoid, and tips for successful mutual fund investing.

Understanding mutual funds

A mutual fund is a professionally managed portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other securities that pools money from multiple investors and invests it according to a stated objective such as generating income, capital appreciation, or both. In India, mutual funds are regulated by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). Some key features of mutual funds include:

Diversification: Mutual funds invest your money across different stocks, sectors, and market segments. This reduces non-systematic risk compared to investing in individual stocks.

Professional management: Full-time fund managers research companies and securities to select the best investments according to the fund's objective.

Variety of funds: There are different types of mutual funds like equity, debt, hybrid, solutions-oriented, index funds, etc., catering to various risk profiles and goals.

Low cost: Mutual funds have low initial investment amounts starting from Rs 500, and there is no hassle of brokerage fees involved in stock transactions.

Liquidity: Investors can redeem their investments from open-ended funds anytime at the prevailing Net Asset Value (NAV). Close-ended funds have a fixed maturity period.

How mutual funds work

When you invest in a mutual fund, your money is pooled with other investors' capital in the fund. The fund house appoints professional fund managers to invest this pooled capital into different securities as per the fund's objective. Your ownership is represented by the number of units allocated to you based on the NAV at which you invest. The daily NAV depends on the market value of the underlying securities. As the prices of securities rise and fall, so does the NAV. On profits earned, dividends or capital gains are paid out periodically to unit holders which are automatically reinvested as per your instructions.

Benefits of mutual funds

Diversification

By investing in different stocks across sectors and market segments, mutual funds provide exposure to a wide basket of opportunities minimising non-systematic risk. This diversification is difficult for individual investors with limited capital.

Professional management

Full-time fund managers have expertise, experience, research teams, and advanced tools to analyse the market and select the best investment options. This provides an edge over DIY investing by most retail investors.

Accessibility

Mutual funds offer investors entry at a very low cost even for small amounts and make equity markets accessible. Features like regular Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), exit load waivers, etc., have made investing simple.

Strategies for beating the stock market

Research and due diligence

Carefully study the past performance, track record, and process of fund selection for different fund houses and categories before investing. Check top holdings, fund manager experience, peer comparison, and expense ratios.

Tactical asset allocation

Periodically review your asset allocation across the different types of equity funds, such as small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap funds based on market evaluations. Rebalance your portfolio when a category becomes overexposed due to price movements.

SIP

Instead of lump sum investing, start an SIP by investing small amounts regularly for at least five years. This automates your investing and the benefit of rupee-cost averaging hedges market volatility.

Common mistakes to avoid

Here are some common mistakes you should steer clear of when making equity mutual fund investments:

- Changes in your investment strategy based on short-term market fluctuations

- Over-diversifying with too many funds of similar category

- Chasing short-term returns in risky thematic or sector funds

- Investing lump sums during market peaks based on tips

- Not continuing SIP mutual fund investments during corrections despite achieving targets

- Redeeming prematurely due to non-performance of a single fund

- Choosing funds based only on past returns without understanding the fundamentals

Conclusion

Choosing the right mutual funds and having a disciplined approach with a long-term perspective and periodic reviews can help beat the stock market. Fund selection based on fundamentals, diversification across sectors, opting for SIPs, and staying invested are essential to success when it comes to equity mutual funds.

Remember, while capital appreciation is important, mutual funds also provide value through regular income and wealth generation over time. So, invest wisely by focusing on your risk profile and investment objectives.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.