Terror Funding Case: Asiya Andrabi, 2 others in NIA custody

Their custody had been sought in a terror sponsoring case the NIA had registered in May 2017, after violence erupted in the Valley.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 05, 2019, 05:30 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency has got the custody of Jammu and Kashmiri separatists Shabir Shah, Masrat Alam Bhat and Asiya Andrabi till June 14 for questioning in a terror funding case.

Additional sessions judge Rakesh Syal sent the three to 10-day NIA custody for interrogation.

Masrat Alam Bhat was brought to Delhi from a prison in Jammu and Kashmir while Shah and Andrabi were brought from Tihar Jail where they were being held in connection with different cases.

Their custody had been sought in a terror sponsoring case the NIA had registered in May 2017, after violence erupted in the Valley.

The NIA told the court that custodial interrogation of the trio was required to confront them over various transactions carried out prior to the violence. The agency said their custody would help them unearth a conspiracy.

So far, the agency has arrested separatist leaders including Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah.

Altaf Ahmad Shah is the son-in-law of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir's merger with Pakistan.

Shahid-ul-Islam is Farooq Dar's aide and Khandey is the spokesperson for Hurriyat. Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali was arrested in August 2017.

Asiya Andrabi, the chief of banned separatist organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat, has been accused of waging a war on India and delivering hate speeches in Jammu and Kashmir. She was arrested on July 6 last year.

On January 18, 2018, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against 12 people including Lashkar-e-Toiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the terror funding case.

Later, the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet against other accused including Kashmiri businessman Watali and Dubai-based businessman Naval Kishore Kapoor.

Separatists Held

  • Asiya Andrabi and Shabir Shah were brought from Tihar Jail where they were being held in different cases.
  • Masrat Alam Bhat was brought to Delhi from a prison in Jammu and Kashmir 
  • NIA said the trio was needed for questioning in connection with various dubious transactions 

 

