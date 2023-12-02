Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 results: Counting will begin at 8 AM across all 119 Assembly seats.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 results: The much-awaited results of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to be announced tomorrow (December 3). The vote counting will commence at 8 am across all 119 Assembly seats, revealing the early trends.

For updates on Telangana assembly election results, check news channels, specialised election result platforms, and official election commission websites.

DNA's homepage will also display a live tally of Telangana Assembly Election 2023 results as well as trends that will be updated throughout the day. Stay tuned to - www.dnaindia.com

Watch our live election coverage for latest updates and analysis

Election across 119 constituencies, witnessing a turnout of about 23 million voters was held on Thursday.

The state has witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, Congress and a resurgent BJP. In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

There are 3.26 crore eligible voters in the state. BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats. As per the seat-sharing agreement, BJP and Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively while Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI(M).

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city. The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress has been fighting tooth and nail to wrest power from it. The BJP has left no stone unturned to get to power.

Number of candidates

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao. KCR is contesting from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy- and so is Revanth Reddy from Kodangal and Kamareddy. The BJP fielded its MLA, Etala Rajender, from Gajwel, besides Huzurabad, where he is the incumbent legislator.

More than 2.5 lakh staff will be engaged in poll duties for the Assembly elections. For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility was provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years. The EC has ordered all private establishments including IT firms to declare a holiday on November 30 to enable employees to exercise their franchise.

(With inputs from agencies)