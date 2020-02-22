Technology will help deliver speedy justice: PM Modi at International Judicial Conference

Headlines

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Meet the highest paid bank CEO who heads Rs 12,47,000 crore company, his salary is...

Who was Gaddar, popular Telangana folk singer who passed away at 77?

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with Vicky Kaushal, drops romantic photos from their sea-facing home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Hollywood stars who slayed in Indian sarees

Bollywood actresses as barbie

Diabetes to Health diseases: Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with Vicky Kaushal, drops romantic photos from their sea-facing home

HomeIndia

India

Technology will help deliver speedy justice: PM Modi at International Judicial Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the synergy technology and human conscience will result in a speedy justice system in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 23, 2020, 06:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the synergy technology and human conscience will result in a speedy justice system in India and the Centre has made efforts to connect every court of the country to the e-court Integrated Mission Mode Project.

"The establishment of National Judicial Data Grid will also make court procedures easier," he said.

The PM was speaking at the International Judicial Conference in New Delhi, which was attended by distinguished judges of the Supreme Court as well as various high courts, eminent lawyers and delegates from overseas.

Noting that the conference is taking place at the beginning of the 3rd decade of the 21st century, Modi stressed that this is the decade of rapid changes not only in India but also in the world. "Changes are taking place in social, economic and technological fields and that they should be based on logic, equitable justice," he said.

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar that "Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always a spirit of the age’, Modi said that this sentiment has been carried forward by the courts of our country and kept alive by our Legislature and Executive.

“Understanding each other's limitations, in the midst of all the challenges, many times the three Pillars of the Constitution have found the right path for the country. In the last five years, different institutions of India have strengthened this tradition”, he added.

The prime minister also emphasized that about 1500 obsolete laws have been abolished in the country at a rapid pace and many new laws strengthening society have been enacted at the same pace.

Listing the changes made by the Centre like the recruitment of women in military service, changes in the selection process of fighter pilots, and the freedom to work at night in the mines, Mosi also highlighted that India is now one of the few countries in the world that gives 26 weeks of paid leave to the country's working women.

The PM took the occasion to thank the judiciary for its balance between development and environment, and continued guidance in it. "India has shown that along with the creation of infrastructure, the environment can also be protected," he said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty to Roshni Nadar: Look at Indian businesswomen, their educational qualifications, net worth

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE