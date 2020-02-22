Technology will help deliver speedy justice: PM Modi at International Judicial Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the synergy technology and human conscience will result in a speedy justice system in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the synergy technology and human conscience will result in a speedy justice system in India and the Centre has made efforts to connect every court of the country to the e-court Integrated Mission Mode Project.

"The establishment of National Judicial Data Grid will also make court procedures easier," he said.

The PM was speaking at the International Judicial Conference in New Delhi, which was attended by distinguished judges of the Supreme Court as well as various high courts, eminent lawyers and delegates from overseas.

Noting that the conference is taking place at the beginning of the 3rd decade of the 21st century, Modi stressed that this is the decade of rapid changes not only in India but also in the world. "Changes are taking place in social, economic and technological fields and that they should be based on logic, equitable justice," he said.

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar that "Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always a spirit of the age’, Modi said that this sentiment has been carried forward by the courts of our country and kept alive by our Legislature and Executive.

“Understanding each other's limitations, in the midst of all the challenges, many times the three Pillars of the Constitution have found the right path for the country. In the last five years, different institutions of India have strengthened this tradition”, he added.

The prime minister also emphasized that about 1500 obsolete laws have been abolished in the country at a rapid pace and many new laws strengthening society have been enacted at the same pace.

Listing the changes made by the Centre like the recruitment of women in military service, changes in the selection process of fighter pilots, and the freedom to work at night in the mines, Mosi also highlighted that India is now one of the few countries in the world that gives 26 weeks of paid leave to the country's working women.

The PM took the occasion to thank the judiciary for its balance between development and environment, and continued guidance in it. "India has shown that along with the creation of infrastructure, the environment can also be protected," he said.