Tamil Nadu: Vidya Rani, daughter of infamous bandit Veerappan, joins BJP

The latest personality to join the saffron camp is Vidya Rani, the daughter of the slain forest brigand Veerappan. On Saturday, Vidya Rani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri in the presence of party general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.

"I want to work for the poor and underprivileged irrespective of their caste and religion. PM Modi's schemes are for the people and I want to take them to the people," said Vidya.

As many as 1000 members from different political parties joined the BJP along with Vidya Rani on this day.

Veerappan was a bandit leader who was active in the jungles of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala for over 36 years. He was infamously known as a Robin Hood figure among the locals.

Veerappan was slain by a special team of the Tamil Nadu Task Force in 2004.