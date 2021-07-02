Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till July 12, theatres, bars, pools, schools, colleges to remain shut

Considering the improving COVID-19 situation in the state, the Tamil Nadu Government has announced that the same set of restrictions and relaxations would apply across the state. The existing lockdown that is to end on Monday, July 5, has been extended for a week, until July 12th.

During the period, inter-state buses, cinema halls, swimming pools, open-to-public religious and political events, schools and colleges, entertainment/sporting events, zoos will continue to be closed.

Weddings can continue to be held with 50 attendees, whereas 20 members can gather at rituals for the bereaved and e-registration would not be required for inter-district travel. Some of the major relaxations include Business-to-Business exhibitions, dine-in at hotels from 6 am to 8 pm with 50% occupancy, tea stalls can cater to 50% occupancy. Gyms and sports facilities in clubs can function in line with safety protocols, whereas hotels and lodges can permit guests for accommodation and dine-in at 50% occupancy.

IT and ITES firms can work at 50% strength, gyms and yoga centers can function at 50% occupancy and liquor stores can be open from 10 am to 8 pm. All places of worship can remain open, but no special events will be permitted, shopping malls will be permitted to function from 9 am to 8 pm, but only 50% dine-in at the food court/eateries.

Interdistrict and intradistrict bus services would resume at 50% seating capacity. Those pursuing SRF/JRF, M.Phil, Ph.D., and research work can work from their respective colleges and universities, which would be permitted to function for this purpose. Government training centers can also function with 50% occupancy. While amusement and entertainment parks can function at 50% capacity, water sports will not be permitted.

Also read Tamil Nadu lockdown: Textile and jewellery showrooms to reopen in 23 districts from today

Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing above 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases and has over 36,000 active cases.