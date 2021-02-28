Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till THIS date, instructs authorities to enforce strict COVID-19 norms

Headlines

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha after his remarks over state's law and order

'King is back': Fans react after Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Meet Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

7 Yoga Asanas to improve thyroid health

10 common myths about diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

HomeIndia

India

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till THIS date, instructs authorities to enforce strict COVID-19 norms

Police and municipal authorities, too, have been directed to ensure that measures in containment zones are strictly followed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 28, 2021, 11:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended the existing state-wide lockdown till March 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases. This means that shops, offices, marketplaces and commercial establishments will continue to open, but with staggered working hours. The earlier shutdown was imposed till 28 February 2021.

The state government, in its new order, instructed authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 norms to curb virus spread as well as take action against violators.

The order said that the district administration should strictly enforce measures to prevent and manage Covid-19 and can "as far as possible use provisions of Section 144."

Police and municipal authorities, too, have been directed to ensure that measures in containment zones are strictly followed.

The order also stated that there should be "strict adherence to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs)."

These include movement of passenger trains; air travel; metro trains; schools; higher educational institutions; hotels and restaurants; shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks; yoga centres and gymnasiums etc. "These SOPs shall be strictly enforced by the district authorities concerned, who shall be responsible for their strict observance," it added.

The state government has cautioned people over 65, those with co-morbidities, those who are pregnant, and children under the age of 10 to take all necessary and required precautions.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 479 fresh coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the overall caseload to 8.51 lakh and the toll to 12,496, the health department said on Sunday.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 490 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,35,024, leaving 4,022 active cases in the state.

Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections with 182, taking the total to 2,35,532 till date.

Meanwhile, the public health and preventive medicine department said in a release that elaborate arrangements have been made for COVID-19 vaccination for persons above 60 years and for those above 45 years to 59 years ailing with comorbidities, from tomorrow.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vivek Oberoi files case on his business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 1.55 crore, details inside

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman call it quits after two years of their relationship: Here’s what we know

YouTuber Armaan Malik shares gym video with new woman, netizens say 'hamari teesri bhabhi'

Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?

WhatsApp launches new application for Android watches, no need to carry your phone

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE