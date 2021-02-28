Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till THIS date, instructs authorities to enforce strict COVID-19 norms

Police and municipal authorities, too, have been directed to ensure that measures in containment zones are strictly followed.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended the existing state-wide lockdown till March 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases. This means that shops, offices, marketplaces and commercial establishments will continue to open, but with staggered working hours. The earlier shutdown was imposed till 28 February 2021.

The state government, in its new order, instructed authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 norms to curb virus spread as well as take action against violators.

The order said that the district administration should strictly enforce measures to prevent and manage Covid-19 and can "as far as possible use provisions of Section 144."

Police and municipal authorities, too, have been directed to ensure that measures in containment zones are strictly followed.

The order also stated that there should be "strict adherence to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs)."

These include movement of passenger trains; air travel; metro trains; schools; higher educational institutions; hotels and restaurants; shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks; yoga centres and gymnasiums etc. "These SOPs shall be strictly enforced by the district authorities concerned, who shall be responsible for their strict observance," it added.

The state government has cautioned people over 65, those with co-morbidities, those who are pregnant, and children under the age of 10 to take all necessary and required precautions.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 479 fresh coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the overall caseload to 8.51 lakh and the toll to 12,496, the health department said on Sunday.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 490 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,35,024, leaving 4,022 active cases in the state.

Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections with 182, taking the total to 2,35,532 till date.

Meanwhile, the public health and preventive medicine department said in a release that elaborate arrangements have been made for COVID-19 vaccination for persons above 60 years and for those above 45 years to 59 years ailing with comorbidities, from tomorrow.