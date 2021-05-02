Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 LIVE: DMK leading in 141 seats, AIADMK in 90

Headlines

Priyanka Chopra drops hint about missing Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding as she wishes them on Instagram

Meet the Gurugram woman who fought election while studying MBBS, she became youngest…

Mumbai airport to remain temporarily shut on this date, know why

'This was...': SRK reacts to content creators recreating 'Baap se baat kar' scene from 'Jawan'

Kulhad Pizza couple clarify leaked viral video clip, say they were 'blackmailed'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Priyanka Chopra drops hint about missing Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding as she wishes them on Instagram

Meet the Gurugram woman who fought election while studying MBBS, she became youngest…

Mumbai airport to remain temporarily shut on this date, know why

Youngest IAS officers in India

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Priyanka Chopra drops hint about missing Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding as she wishes them on Instagram

Karan Johar reveals this person refused to do Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because of its title but regretted his decision later

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 LIVE: DMK leading in 141 seats, AIADMK in 90

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, a party needs to have a majority mark of 118 to emerge a winner.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2021, 04:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the DMK-led alliance in the lead in a majority of Tamil Nadu's 234 Assembly constituencies, party cadres have started to assemble at the party headquarters.

The party cadres are visibly happy as DMK is expected to maintain the lead and finally win the poll to capture power in the state after a gap of 10 years.

As per the latest trends, DMK+ is leading on 141 seats while the ruling AIADMK+ is ahead of 90 seats. The complete picture will only be known by the evening. In the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, a party needs to have a majority mark of 118 to emerge a winner. Further, the vote counting for bye-election to the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat held on April 6 is also being done today.

DMK President MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin are comfortably leading in their Kolathur and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seats, respectively.

MK Stalin on Sunday said "a new chapter is set to begin in the organisation's history".

In a statement issued, Stalin also said that going by the leading position of the DMK-led alliance in majority of the constituencies, it is clear that the party will form the next government.

He urged the party's counting agents in the vote-counting centres to be alert and not to come out till counting ends.

Stalin also asked the party agents in counting centres to inform the headquarters if there is an inordinate delay in issuance of the certificate of victory to the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has taken serious note of reports emerged of Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata and DMK workers in Tamil Nadu began celebrating the anticipated victory of respective parties. Despite a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, as official trends suggested the party is leading in the Assembly polls.

TMC supporters were also seen celebrating in Asansol. In the wake of inconceivable gush in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission had earlier banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS officer who quit high-paying job at NASA to become civil servant, cracked UPSC in 5th attempt with AIR...

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post 'music, concert videos' directly on Twitter, Swifties say 'start paying fan pages'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Amitabh Bachchan's Don returns to theatre courtesy Film Heritage Foundation; heres how you can watch it with Zeenat Aman

India vs Australia: Full schedule, squads, date, venues, live streaming details - All you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE