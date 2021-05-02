Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 LIVE: DMK leading in 141 seats, AIADMK in 90

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, a party needs to have a majority mark of 118 to emerge a winner.

With the DMK-led alliance in the lead in a majority of Tamil Nadu's 234 Assembly constituencies, party cadres have started to assemble at the party headquarters.

The party cadres are visibly happy as DMK is expected to maintain the lead and finally win the poll to capture power in the state after a gap of 10 years.

As per the latest trends, DMK+ is leading on 141 seats while the ruling AIADMK+ is ahead of 90 seats. The complete picture will only be known by the evening. In the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, a party needs to have a majority mark of 118 to emerge a winner. Further, the vote counting for bye-election to the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat held on April 6 is also being done today.

DMK President MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin are comfortably leading in their Kolathur and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seats, respectively.

MK Stalin on Sunday said "a new chapter is set to begin in the organisation's history".

In a statement issued, Stalin also said that going by the leading position of the DMK-led alliance in majority of the constituencies, it is clear that the party will form the next government.

He urged the party's counting agents in the vote-counting centres to be alert and not to come out till counting ends.

Stalin also asked the party agents in counting centres to inform the headquarters if there is an inordinate delay in issuance of the certificate of victory to the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has taken serious note of reports emerged of Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata and DMK workers in Tamil Nadu began celebrating the anticipated victory of respective parties. Despite a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, as official trends suggested the party is leading in the Assembly polls.

TMC supporters were also seen celebrating in Asansol. In the wake of inconceivable gush in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission had earlier banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes.