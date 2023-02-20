Taj Mahotsav 2023 begins: Check fest dates, timing, major attractions, ticket prices, how to buy

Taj Mahotsav 2023 | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The Taj Mahotsav 2023 is underway which makes it a great time to travel to dreamy Agra in Uttar Pradesh. With art, culture, stunning artisanal work, performances from world-renowned artists, lip smacking food and children’s favourite funfair, the festival makes for a perfect family outing.

The UP tourist town is highly popular not just among people from nearby NCR cities like Delhi, Noida, Gurugram but from all over the country. The cultural fest, organised in the vicinity of the iconic Taj Mahal, is a celebration of some of the rich cultural legacy and diversity from ancient India.

The ten-day cultural fest begins slightly delayed from its traditional opening date of February 18. The Taj Mahotsav 2023 date was postponed slightly due to Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s urs falling on February 17-19. The fest gets underway from Monday, February 20.

Details about the festival:

- Main venue: Shilpgram (Near Taj Mahal’s eastern gate)

- Opening date: February 20

- Conclusion date: March 1

Apart from Shilpgram, this time the Taj Mahotsav will have events organised across the city at venues like Sur Sadan auditorium, Sadar Bazar and ‘I Love Agra’ points.

Ticket prices, how to buy

- Adults: Rs 50 per person

- Foreign tourists: Free

- Children up to 5 years old: Free

- Special school trip price: Rs 500 for group of 100 students in school uniform along with two teachers

How to buy tickets? The Taj Mahotsav 2023 entry passes will be available for purchase for all entry gates of the Taj Mahal. No separate tickets are required for attending the cultural programmes.

Taj Mahotsav 2023 major attractions

The main attraction is the exquisite craftwork that visitors will get to experience. Around 400 acclaimed artisans from different parts of India will delight visitors with their spectacular pieces of art. These include wood/stone carvings from Tamil Nadu, bamboo/cane work from northeast, paper mache from south India and Kashmir, marble and zardozi from Agra, wood carvings from Saharanpur, brass wares from Moradabad, hand-made carpets from Bhadohi, pottery from Khurja, chikan work from Lucknow, silk and zari work from Banaras, shawls and carpets from Kashmir and Gujarat, hand printing from Farrukhabad and Kantha stitch from west Bengal.

The fest will have several cultural programmes, evening entertainment comprising performing artists from different parts, especially Brij Bhumi. Art forms will include not just folk music but performance from world-renowned classical, semi-classical and popular artists.

The Taj Mahotsav 2023 will have great lip smacking food from some of the “oldest exponents of the cuisine-art”. Highlights will be preparations typical to interiors of Uttar Pradesh.

The Taj Mahotsav will also have a funfair which is the biggest attraction for children. These include amusements for a perfect family outing. Rides will include roller coaster, giant wheel, merry-go round and train rides. Not just children, teenagers and adults can also enjoy some of these rides.

