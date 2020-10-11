SVAMITVA scheme: PM Modi to launch physical distribution of property cards on Oct 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 11) will launch physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme through video conferencing as part of major reform efforts for change in rural India. Under this scheme, about one lakh property owners will be able to download property cards from the link received through SMS on their mobile phones. The respective state governments will distribute physical cards.

Under this scheme, people from 763 villages of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka will be the beneficiary of the 'SVAMITVA'scheme. All beneficiaries of the states except Maharashtra will get the physical card within a day, while the property owners of Maharashtra may take 1 month to get the property card, as the Maharashtra government is preparing to apply for a normal fee for the property card.

This scheme will help landowners to use their property as a financial asset. It can be used for benefits including the application of loan etc. While launching the scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also talk to some beneficiaries. Union Minister of Panchayati Raj will also be present on this occasion that will begin at 11:00 am.

This is a special scheme started by the Central Government's Ministry of Panchayati Raj. This was announced by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, 24 April 2020. The purpose of this scheme is to distribute property cards to give 'record of rights' to people in rural areas.

This scheme will be spread over a period of four years covering 6.62 lakh villages of the country. Out of this, one lakh villages will be covered in the initial phase (pilot phase) between 2000-21. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka and villages bordering Punjab and Rajasthan will be the first beneficiaries of the scheme.