Surajkund Mela 2023: Venue, dates, theme, ticket price of 36th edition of international crafts fair

The 36th Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from February 3 to February 19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

File photo

Surajkund crafts mela is back with another edition. The 36th Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held in Faridabad, Haryana from February 3 to February 19 at Surajkund.

The Surajkund mela showcases regional and international crafts, handlooms, and traditions along with cuisines from various regions. The Surajkund mela attracts more than a million visitors from India and beyond. The North Eastern region is the theme state for this year, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization is the partner country.

Tickets fare:

The ticket prices for Surajkund mela on the weekdays will be around Rs 120/- whereas on the weekends the tickets will cost Rs 180/-.

Surajkund Mela Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide to Buy 

  • Visit Surajkund Mela Authority’s official website at surajkundmelaauthority.com.
  • Scan the QR code to get the link to book Surajkund Mela tickets.
  • You can buy tickets from the BookMyShow app to book tickets online.
  • Parking tickets handled by Park+ online can also be purchased.

How Can I Buy Surajkund Mela Tickets From BookMyShow?
The tickets are available online BookMyShow application as well. The benefit of purchasing Surajkund Mela 2023 tickets online is that you won't have to stand in line to enter the Surajkund Mela grounds if you buy your Surajkund Mela 2023 tickets online.

Venue: The mela is organised at Surajkund in Faridabad district of Haryana. 

